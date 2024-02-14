Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi makes her parents proud

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Surekha restricting the movement of Savi (Bhavika Sharma) till the reception happens. Savi wanted to go to the college, and it was Ishaan (Shakti Arora) at the receiving end as he got scolded by Surekha.

Savi has now determined to stay in the house till the reception happens so that Ishaan does not get targeted by the family. However, Savi wanted to attend the seminar of Mr Saraswat, a retired cop and listen to his speech. We saw her stealthily getting down the pipe of the room in order to go.

She reached the seminar hall, where Ishaan and Reeva were also present. The coming episode will see Savi faring well at the seminar when the acclaimed retired official will throw questions at the public. She will express her opinion which will impress the senior officer who will appreciate her thoughts. He will be forced to narrate incidents of bravery of Virat Chavan and this will move Savi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1123 13th February Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.