Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi saves the day for the Bhosales

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) noticing that Samrudh (Paras Madaan) is going to wed Durva. She has revolted against it and has told the Bhosales about Samrudh’s truth. However, none in the family have believed Savi’s words. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) was the only one who gave Savi the chance to show proof to what she was saying.

The coming episode will see Savi show the evidence of Samrudh being a womaniser, having taken treatment at drug rehab, and also having police charges against him. Even after showing all of the proof, the Bhosales will be tricked by Samrudh who will call all the documents to be fake.

Savi will not give up and will nail the final hit right on target. She will in the further episodes, prove to one and all that Samrudh is a wrong choice for Durva. Ishaan will revolt in anger and will beat up Samrudh before the father and son would get arrested.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1035 16th November Written Episode Update

Samrudh got exposed as Savi noticed him and revealed the truth. This halted the proceedings but the Bhosales refused to believe Savi’s words.

Will the Bhosales be grateful to Savi for saving Durva’s life?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.