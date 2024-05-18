Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi succeeds in her plan; proves her innocence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) requesting the Vice Chancellor after meeting him, to give her a chance to prove her innocence in the question paper leak fiasco that happened in Bhosale Institute. The VC asked her to find out the truth and get him proof of her innocence, to which he promised to react.

The upcoming episode will see Savi working out a plan to deceive the gang that complained of getting the question papers from Savi. She will go to them with a new question paper for the upcoming Economics exam, and will ask them to sell it and make money. She will demand her share of the profit. Savi will chat with them, amid which she will ask details of how they trapped her in the question paper scam. The boys will reveal that they got a message from someone asking them to trap Savi for which they were duly paid.

Savi will record all of it on her watch and will send the proof to the VC. The next day, a meeting will be summoned by the VC at the Bhosale Institute. Savi’s innocence will be proved before one and all, with the VC ordering Bhosale Institute to not only take back Savi as a student but also to apologize to her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1217 17th May Written Episode Update

Savi met the Vice Chancellor after great difficulty and expressed her request to reconsider her ban as she was innocent. The VC told her to accumulate proof of her innocence and promised to grant her a re-entry if she was successful.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.