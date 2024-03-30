Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Surekha orders Savi to get out of the house

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) continuing to voice against the acts of Mukul Mama. We saw her motivating Anvi to open up again and tell the truth to the family. Surekha heard this conversation and questioned them about the problem. Savi openly told Akka Sahib about her brother’s acts. This shocked Akka Sahib and she refused to believe it when Anvi too denied such a development.

The coming episode will see a big drama with Surekha not able to resist her anger and telling the house about the unruly crime that Savi has forced upon her brother. This will make everyone in the house go wild in anger. Reactions will come from Rao Sahib, Nishi and even Durva. But Anvi will deny the allegations and this will put the ball back into Savi’s court.

Savi will be reprimanded and Surekha will take stern action. She will tell her that Savi has to leave the house, in order for her to stay in the house. Rao Sahib will further tell Savi to leave before the wedding rituals commence.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1168 29th March Written Episode Update

Anvi tried to commit suicide by cutting her wrist, but Savi stopped her at the right time.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.