Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Virat and Sai's happy family gets shattered

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the shocking twists happening on board the flight. We saw how Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Sai (Ayesha Singh) tried their best to handle the hijackers and even their boss Gitanjali. Ultimately, the defining moment came when the police team arrived and saved the day for all. We saw how the Chavan family got down the flight. But Savi refused to go. Savi wanted her mother too to come along. But Sai and Virat stayed back on the flight.

The coming episode will see the twist that destiny had in store for Sai and Virat. When Virat will think that all is safe and they have succeeded in the mission, he will find Sai missing on the flight. He will find out that they had not arrested one person in Ramakant’s team. The injured man will bind Sai to a huge bomb and will himself die. Virat will be shocked to see Sai connected to a bomb which is almost about to blast.

The happy reunion of Virat and Sai will be short-lived here, as the two of them will decide to face death together. They will embrace each other and the bomb will blast. This will be the end of Virat and Sai.

How will the next season of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin open up?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

