Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of StarPlus's show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the audience will see an interesting twist when Savi and Rajat get Sai's custody.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the StarPlus television show produced by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment, the audience has seen engaging drama revolving around Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj)’s marriage. Savi and Rajat prepare to win Sai’s custody case against Ashika. During the court hearing, Ashika and Harsh are shocked to see Savi and Rajat as husband and wife.

In the upcoming episode, Savi and Rajat give tough competition to Ashika and Harsh. They come fully prepared to win the custody case. Savi plays a master trick, making her win Sai’s custody. Ashika and Harsh get jealous of Rajat, and they plan to take revenge on Rajat.

In anger, Harsh pledges to ruin Rajat’s life even though he won Sai’s custody. Harsh also taunts Rajat that even though he won the custody case, he is still going to lose because twice he married a woman who doesn’t love him. The worst case is that Savi doesn’t love him at all but also does respect him.

In a surprising turn of events, Harsh unveils a shocking truth about Sai during the Dahi Handi ceremony. He reveals that Sai is not his daughter but Ashika and Harsh’s daughter, leaving Rajat in deep shock.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next in Rajat and Savi’s life.