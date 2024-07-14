Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Upcoming Twist: Savi Exposes Rajat, Calls Him A Bad Father

Star Plus’s show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, the audience witnessed major twists and turns in the past few days with increasing misunderstandings between Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj). According to the previous episode, Rajat comes home drunk. On the other hand, Sai’s condition deteriorates due to an overdose of syrup. Soon, Savi comes and takes Sai to the hospital. The next morning, Rajat and Thakkar blame Savi and her family for Sai’s disappearance. Rajat files a complaint against the Bhosle family, and the police officers take them to jail.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Savi takes a big step after getting pissed with Rajat’s misbehavior and fake allegations about her family. Savi enters the newsroom, where Rajat’s interview takes place after he wins the Best CEO award. Savi bluntly exposes Rajat’s true nature and says he is not a good person as well as a father. He didn’t take care of his daughter, and the girl who saved his daughter, Rajat, put her family behind bars. Savi declared him a bad father and said he only loves money. Upon this, Rajat asked Savi to talk to him in a corner, but she refused and asked him to reveal his truth in front of the world.

It will be interesting to see how things improve between Savi and Rajat or how the story takes a new turn.