Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan gets questioned for being in Savi's room

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan getting questioned by his family for being found with Savi in her room.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Oct,2023 15:50:58
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) finally getting to know each other better. As we know, Ishaan got trapped in Savi’s hostel room when he went there to fix the lock of the door. Savi and Ishaan sought help and in the meantime, talked about their lives.

Savi told Ishaan about her life struggles while Ishaan told Savi that his aim was never to be an IAS officer and wanted to top from Bhosale Institute. Shantanu in the meantime, came to rescue Savi but was dumbfounded to see his son in Savi’s room.

The coming episode will see Ishaan being questioned by his family, especially Surekha for spending the night in Savi’s room. Ishaan will innocently support Savi and tell Surekha that Savi is not to be blamed, as it was he who went to fix the door and got trapped inside.

Surekha will be shocked to see Ishaan defending Savi. She will immediately see it as a bad development. Surekha will not like the fact that Ishaan will be siding Savi in his talk.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1005 17th October Written Episode Update

Savi talked about herself, her family and her struggles before Ishaan. As we know, both Ishaan and Savi were locked up in Savi’s hostel room.

What will Surekha do now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

