Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Savi decides to leave Bhosale Institute

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi deciding to leave the Bhosale Institute after being framed of copying in the exam.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 16:57:26
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) struggle in the Bhosale Institute to prove her mettle time and again. She has faced many tortures and humiliations. She fought for her dignity when she waged her war against her offender Aayush in college. Later, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) called her characterless and sent her out of the college hostel. She had to prove herself when Kiran staged a complaint on her character.

Now, we are seeing Savi fight back after being accused of cheating in her exam. The invigilator in the college will recover bits of notes from Savi. The management will talk about this, and Yashwant will want her rustication to happen. Ishaan will be in double mind and will tell them that she has always been innocent till now.

However, the management will decide to rusticate Savi which will hurt her all the more. She will tell the authorities that they are protecting their own family students who have erred. But nobody will listen to her. Savi will tell all that she is leaving the institute and does not want to study at a place where she has to prove her worth every day.

Savi will be seen with bag and baggage, at her parents’ homage ground. She will tell her parents Virat and Sai that she could not make her name like them and has disappointed them. Saying this, she will be all set to leave for Ramtek.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 991 3rd October Written Episode Update

Durva and Aayush were having chits during exams and were copying. However, they framed Savi by placing the chits with her. Savi got caught by the invigilator.

Will Ishaan stop her?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

