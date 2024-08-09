Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Shaan to grace Savi-Rajat engagement; more drama to ensue

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the engagement of Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) being planned. As we know, both of them are marrying for the sake of Sai. The engagement episode will be special as it will be graced by Shaan the popular singer.

We hear that Shaan will be seen singing many of his evergreen melodies during the special occasion. We hear that he will sing the numbers Chaand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina, and Deewangi Deewangi.

The engagement sequence will have its own drama where Bhagyashree, Rajat’s mother will be irked on seeing Savi not being dressed up in the Gujarati attire. She will create a big issue out of it, and Savi who will be dressed in her mother’s saree-made lehenga will want to wear it for her special occasion. There will be a big argument between the ladies, and the men folk will try to solve the matter.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.