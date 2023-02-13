Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists wherein the truth about Vinayak got known to the kid. Vinayak reacted unexpectedly when he got angry at Sai (Ayesha Singh), pushed her and called her bad. This hurt Sai so much that she went into trauma, and assumed that Vinayak was with her and believed that a teddy bear was Vinayak himself.

Virat who saw Sai reeling in pain and agony melted and this became a moment of realisation for him. We saw how Sai ran into the middle of the road, to save Vinayak. Virat saved Sai from getting hit by a truck. Virat felt pain of Sai and realized that he had always been in love with Sai.

The coming episode will see Virat making a big confession. He will go to the church to confess and blurt out his feelings for Sai. Virat will confide in church, in the confession box that he does not love his wife, but loves his ex-wife. He will say that he longs to be with his family, with Sai and his two kids.

OMG!!

What will happen now?

