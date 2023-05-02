Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum spoiler: Surilii refuses to forgive Shivendra for his mistake

Surilii refuses to forgive Shivendra for his mistake in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Surilii discovers that the Eco Nurture company belongs to Shivendra, the CEO. Upon this realization, she becomes enraged and leaves the premises in a rage. Shivendra goes behind her and makes an effort to apologize.

Meanwhile, Surilii contacts Sasha and interrogates her regarding her knowledge. As Shivendra follows Surilii, he advises her to get into his car for safety reasons, but she refuses and takes a taxi to Mumbai, leaving him behind. Shivendra alerts Surilii about a storm but refuses to listen to him and goes away. Shiv follows Surilii’s car for her safety. Later, the taxi driver refuses to take Surilii to Mumbai because of the storm. Surilii decides to go alone to Mumbai via the jungle. However, Shivendra follows her. Soon, it starts raining, and Surilii and Shivendra get stuck in the jungle.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Shivendra will have a conversation where Shivendra will acknowledge that his mother had sent money to keep her away from his life. He will apologize on her behalf, but Surilii will reassure him that he doesn’t need to apologize for his mother’s actions as it’s not his fault. However, Surilii will also mention that she cannot forgive him for bringing her to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai without her knowledge. Shivendra will explain why he did what he did, but Surilii will make him realize that by trying to rectify one mistake, he ended up making another. She will explain that their worlds are different, and as she can’t understand his world, she doesn’t expect him to understand her situation completely. Surilii will suggest that they should stay away from each other.

Is this the end of Shivendra and Surilli’s love story?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.