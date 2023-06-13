Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti announces Raghavendra and Swatilekha’s marriage

Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has become renowned for its ability to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and compelling characters. As seen so far, Madhumalti storms into the palace to confront Damayanti about her broken promise to marry her daughter Swatilekha to her eldest son, Shivendra. Damayanti calmly explains to her that no union is accepted within the palace without her approval. Meanwhile, Surilli mistakenly believes that Shivendra has lied to her once again. However, Shivendra attempts to reassure Surilli, but his efforts will prove fruitless. The two fight each other on the first day after marriage.

Shivendra and Surilii sort out their differences and have a happy start to their marriage. Later in the morning, when Shivendra arrives with Surilii for breakfast, Damayanti makes an announcement. She reveals that henceforth Shivendra will not be the signing authority of the Barot logistics. Damayanti takes control of all the duties and alters Shivendra’s responsibilities.

In the coming episode, Damayanti will inform her sons about the upcoming changes in the palace protocols and the Barot logistics business. Additionally, she will ask Raghavendra to provide final approvals for decisions before they are presented to her. On the other hand, Damayanti will meet Swatilekha with Shagun and assure her that she will marry into the royal family. If not with Shivendra, then she will pursue a union with Raghavendra.

OMG! How will Shivendra react to this decision?

