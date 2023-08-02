Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Samar of Veera's murder

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Samar finally decides to disclose his secret to Maan, finally leaving him stunned. Samar discloses that he is none other than Maan’s elder brother, Samar Chandrabhaan Barot. The revelation sends shivers down Maan’s spine as he grapples with this unexpected truth. However, instead of reconciliation, Samar’s true intentions come to light as he attempts to take Maan’s life by setting him on fire.

Veera comes to save Maan, but Swatilekha stabs him with a knife. Shiv reaches the spot and finds Veera dead, and meanwhile, Maan is fighting for his life. Shiv rushes Maan to the hospital and performs Veera’s last rites. Surilii decides to dig out the truth and find the real culprit.

In the coming episode, Shiv arrives with Maan from the hospital, who makes a startling revelation about their stepbrother, Samar. Maan accuses Samar of seeking revenge and reveals that Samar was responsible for Veera’s death. The revelation leaves everyone in the family utterly shocked and bewildered by the betrayal and dark secrets that have come to light.

Will Shiv get Samar punished?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.