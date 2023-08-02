ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Samar of Veera's murder

Maan accuses Samar of seeking revenge and reveals that Samar was responsible for Veera's death. The revelation leaves everyone in the family utterly shocked in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Aug,2023 16:01:29
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Maan accuses Samar of Veera's murder 839980

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Samar finally decides to disclose his secret to Maan, finally leaving him stunned. Samar discloses that he is none other than Maan’s elder brother, Samar Chandrabhaan Barot. The revelation sends shivers down Maan’s spine as he grapples with this unexpected truth. However, instead of reconciliation, Samar’s true intentions come to light as he attempts to take Maan’s life by setting him on fire.

Veera comes to save Maan, but Swatilekha stabs him with a knife. Shiv reaches the spot and finds Veera dead, and meanwhile, Maan is fighting for his life. Shiv rushes Maan to the hospital and performs Veera’s last rites. Surilii decides to dig out the truth and find the real culprit.

In the coming episode, Shiv arrives with Maan from the hospital, who makes a startling revelation about their stepbrother, Samar. Maan accuses Samar of seeking revenge and reveals that Samar was responsible for Veera’s death. The revelation leaves everyone in the family utterly shocked and bewildered by the betrayal and dark secrets that have come to light.

Will Shiv get Samar punished?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna's father Harsh reveals adoption truth 839932
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna’s father Harsh reveals adoption truth
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav plans to bring Viaan and Kathaa closer 839931
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Aarav plans to bring Viaan and Kathaa closer
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh kicks out Aradhna from his life and company 839373
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh kicks out Aradhna from his life and company
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shreya's evil ploy shakes up Ram and Priya's lives 839331
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shreya’s evil ploy shakes up Ram and Priya’s lives
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar attempts to kill Maan 838874
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar attempts to kill Maan
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teeji refuses Viaan and Kathaa's relationship 838870
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teeji refuses to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Latest Stories
Will Ruhaan kill Haider in the upcoming episodes of Rabb Se Hai Dua? 839986
Will Ruhaan kill Haider in the upcoming episodes of Rabb Se Hai Dua?
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur 839936
Bachubhai is a dream debut, a milestone in my filmography: Amit Singh Thakur
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav breaks down into tears after seeing his dad 839976
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav breaks down into tears after seeing his dad
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 839927
Exclusive: Vindu Dara Singh bags Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever
CBFC Takes The Big Decision Of Changing Akshay Kumar's Character In OMG2; Read Here For Details 839967
CBFC Takes The Big Decision Of Changing Akshay Kumar’s Character In OMG2; Read Here For Details
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan's bullet 839909
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal saves Haider from Ruhaan’s bullet
Read Latest News