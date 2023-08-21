ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Surilii suffers miscarriage

Surilii and her family are facing a heart-wrenching moment as she experiences a miscarriage in the Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Aug,2023 14:54:00
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Surilii suffers miscarriage 844537

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shiv learns about Surilii’s (Tina Datta) pregnancy and they celebrate their happy moment. However, Roshni calls Shiv and informs him about the attack. Soon, Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) brings Roshni (Anita Hassanandani) to the palace and Surilii lies to the family and mentions her to be her friend. The family welcomes Roshni into the house.

Later, the Barot family sit together to see photos on the projector but soon Roshni and Shiv’s romantic photos get reflected. Shiv soon reveals to the family that Roshni is my ex-girlfriend. Mohit learns that Shiv is his father and gets upset. He goes missing, leaving the entire family in a state of turmoil. Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing the truth but Surilii vowed to mend the situation. In her quest to locate Mohit, she looks out for Mohit in the palace. Soon, she witnesses Mohit sitting on the edge of the roof. Surilii manages to bring him back safely.

In the coming episode, Surilii and her family are facing a heart-wrenching moment as she experiences a miscarriage. The loss is a profound and deeply emotional journey that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. After learning the news, Surilii breaks down.

How will Shiv support Surilii in this difficult time?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit 844078
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life? 843877
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend 843871
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan proposes to Kathaa 843836
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan proposes to Kathaa
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 843499
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan risks his life and saves Aarav 843261
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan risks his life and saves Aarav
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet furious as Aastha's pregnancy truth revealed 844532
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet furious as Aastha’s pregnancy truth revealed
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal rejects Vandana's voice 844531
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal rejects Vandana’s voice
BVLGARI's timeless collections blend with the bold narratives of Made In Heaven season 2 844526
BVLGARI’s timeless collections blend with the bold narratives of Made In Heaven season 2
Daisy Shah and Rohit Raaj launch the trailer of their thriller film "Mystery of the Tattoo" 844515
Daisy Shah and Rohit Raaj launch the trailer of their thriller film “Mystery of the Tattoo”
Blockbuster Showdown: Gadar 2 earns massive of 375 crores, OMG 2 crosses 100 crores 844504
Blockbuster Showdown: Gadar 2 earns massive of 375 crores, OMG 2 crosses 100 crores
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house 844502
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi refuses to return with Rishi to Oberoi house
Read Latest News