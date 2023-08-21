Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Surilii suffers miscarriage

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shiv learns about Surilii’s (Tina Datta) pregnancy and they celebrate their happy moment. However, Roshni calls Shiv and informs him about the attack. Soon, Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) brings Roshni (Anita Hassanandani) to the palace and Surilii lies to the family and mentions her to be her friend. The family welcomes Roshni into the house.

Later, the Barot family sit together to see photos on the projector but soon Roshni and Shiv’s romantic photos get reflected. Shiv soon reveals to the family that Roshni is my ex-girlfriend. Mohit learns that Shiv is his father and gets upset. He goes missing, leaving the entire family in a state of turmoil. Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing the truth but Surilii vowed to mend the situation. In her quest to locate Mohit, she looks out for Mohit in the palace. Soon, she witnesses Mohit sitting on the edge of the roof. Surilii manages to bring him back safely.

In the coming episode, Surilii and her family are facing a heart-wrenching moment as she experiences a miscarriage. The loss is a profound and deeply emotional journey that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. After learning the news, Surilii breaks down.

How will Shiv support Surilii in this difficult time?