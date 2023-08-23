Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Raghav demands partition from Barot family

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shiv reveals to the family that Roshni is my ex-girlfriend. Mohit learns that Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) is his father and gets upset. He goes missing, leaving the entire family in a state of turmoil. Roshni (Anita Hassanandani) scolds Surilii for disclosing the truth but Surilii vowed to mend the situation.

In her quest to locate Mohit, she looks out for Mohit in the palace. Soon, she witnesses Mohit sitting on the edge of the roof. Surilii manages to bring him back safely. Surilii (Tina Datta) and her family are facing a heart-wrenching moment as she experiences a miscarriage. The loss is a profound and deeply emotional journey that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. After learning the news, Surilii breaks down.

In the coming episode, Raghav and Swati take a bold stand against the prevailing bias between the two sons within the household. In a moment of decisive action, they demand their rightful share of the family property and house. However, the situation takes a more sinister turn as Shiv, fueled by anger and frustration, loses control and raises his hand against Raghav in a shocking display of aggression. Meanwhile, Samar gets happy witnessing the turmoil within the Barot family.

How will Shiv stop this decision?