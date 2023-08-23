ADVERTISEMENT
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Raghav demands partition from Barot family

Swati and Raghav demand their rightful share of the family property and house. However, the situation takes a more sinister turn as Shiv loses control and raises his hand against Raghav in the Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Aug,2023 15:56:40
Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shiv reveals to the family that Roshni is my ex-girlfriend. Mohit learns that Shiv (Jay Bhanushali) is his father and gets upset. He goes missing, leaving the entire family in a state of turmoil. Roshni (Anita Hassanandani) scolds Surilii for disclosing the truth but Surilii vowed to mend the situation.

In her quest to locate Mohit, she looks out for Mohit in the palace. Soon, she witnesses Mohit sitting on the edge of the roof. Surilii manages to bring him back safely. Surilii (Tina Datta) and her family are facing a heart-wrenching moment as she experiences a miscarriage. The loss is a profound and deeply emotional journey that highlights the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. After learning the news, Surilii breaks down.

In the coming episode, Raghav and Swati take a bold stand against the prevailing bias between the two sons within the household. In a moment of decisive action, they demand their rightful share of the family property and house. However, the situation takes a more sinister turn as Shiv, fueled by anger and frustration, loses control and raises his hand against Raghav in a shocking display of aggression. Meanwhile, Samar gets happy witnessing the turmoil within the Barot family.

How will Shiv stop this decision?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

