Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha

Samar makes a bold move as he confesses his love to Swatilekha. The latter is left in disbelief. However, things take a sinister turn when Samar forcefully hugs her in Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
22 Jul,2023 15:48:18
Sony Entertainment Television show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Shivendra goes to Mumbai. However, Surilii (Tina Datta) refuses to return to the royal palace with Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali). Diya develops a plan to help Shivendra and Surilii resolve their issues.

Samvendrareceives a morphed video of himself consuming drugs with a message from an anonymous number asking for money. Samvendra becomes frightened because he knows that if the video goes viral, it will tarnish the entire family’s reputation. Samar (Karanvir Bohra) enters his room and assures him that his elder brother has to help him, or everything will go in vain. Samar is seen enjoying the slow destruction of each and every member of the Barot family.

In the coming episode, Samar boldly moves as he confesses his love to Swatilekha (Prerna Wanvari). The latter is left in disbelief. However, things turn sinister when Samar forcefully hugs her, making her uncomfortable. Maan, Raghvendra’s brother, accidentally witnesses the scene. Unaware of Samar’s ulterior motives, Maan is stunned and puzzled as he sees his brother’s wife and Samar together.

Will Samar succeed in ruining Barot family?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

