Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii learns about Shiv-Roshni’s relationship

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. As per the plot, Shivendra runs into his ex-girlfriend Roshni once again. Shivendra drops Roshni home and discovers that she has a son. Soon, Shiv learns that Roshni has cancer, and she is hiding the same from her son. Shiv asks Roshni to get back with Mohit’s father as she needs him in difficult times. However, Roshni reveals to Shiv that he is Mohit’s father.

Shiv’s world shatters as he grapples with the revelation of being Mohit’s father. Triggered by his own childhood marked by the absence of a father figure, Shiv takes a firm decision. Shiv comes to meet Roshni and Mohit. In front of Roshni, Shiv vows to take responsibility for his son’s welfare and care, stepping into the role of a father that he never had.

In the coming episode, Roshni gets ready for treatment after Shiv convinces her. Shiv brings her to the hospital and signs the form as Roshni’s husband. However, Surilii happens to come to the same hospital for her check-up. While, she goes to meet her doctor, Surilii gets shocked to see Roshni’s medical form, which Shiv signs.

Will Surilii learn about Shiv being Mohit’s father?

