Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shivendra and Surilli have a conversation in which Surilii tells Shivendra that listening to the mind is overrated and advises him to choose the heart over the mind. Surilii helps Shivendra understand that it’s okay not to match everyone’s viewpoint because money differs between their families and their thinking, perspective, and even morals. Shivendra bid farewell to Surilii after greeting and shaking hands with her.

Shivendra asks Surilii if she’d like to join him for a cup of coffee, noting that their story began over coffee and would be a nice way to end it. Surilii desires to join him but declines as she runs late for Dia’s annual function. Shivendra understands and respects her decision. However, Surilii calls out to Shivendra and asks if the offer to have coffee together is still open, to which Shivendra smiles and happily agrees, and the two enjoy a coffee together. Shivendra requests to drop Surilii in Mumbai, and she agrees.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Shivendra will enjoy coffee and a heartfelt conversation. Shivendra will express to Surilii that their location holds special significance to him as it was his father’s favourite spot, and they used to come here together. After hearing Shivendra’s story, Surilii empathizes with him and begins thinking about her family. While discussing her parents, Surilii becomes emotional and starts crying. To provide comfort, Shivendra holds Surilii’s hand.

Will Shiv and Surilli part ways?

