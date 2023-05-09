ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra

Shivendra expresses to Surilii that the location is his father's favourite spot, and they used to come here together. Soon, Surilli remembers her family. While discussing her parents, Surilii gets emotional in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Author: Manisha Suthar
09 May,2023 14:49:42
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilli breaks down in front of Shivendra

Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shivendra and Surilli have a conversation in which Surilii tells Shivendra that listening to the mind is overrated and advises him to choose the heart over the mind. Surilii helps Shivendra understand that it’s okay not to match everyone’s viewpoint because money differs between their families and their thinking, perspective, and even morals. Shivendra bid farewell to Surilii after greeting and shaking hands with her.

Shivendra asks Surilii if she’d like to join him for a cup of coffee, noting that their story began over coffee and would be a nice way to end it. Surilii desires to join him but declines as she runs late for Dia’s annual function. Shivendra understands and respects her decision. However, Surilii calls out to Shivendra and asks if the offer to have coffee together is still open, to which Shivendra smiles and happily agrees, and the two enjoy a coffee together. Shivendra requests to drop Surilii in Mumbai, and she agrees.

In the coming episode, Surilii and Shivendra will enjoy coffee and a heartfelt conversation. Shivendra will express to Surilii that their location holds special significance to him as it was his father’s favourite spot, and they used to come here together. After hearing Shivendra’s story, Surilii empathizes with him and begins thinking about her family. While discussing her parents, Surilii becomes emotional and starts crying. To provide comfort, Shivendra holds Surilii’s hand.

Will Shiv and Surilli part ways?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gets a makeover
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika gets a makeover
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii’s cute coffee date
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra and Surilii’s cute coffee date
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
It is challenging to explore various layers of Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’s Damayanti Devi: Kitu Gidwani
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 spoiler: Raghav dissuades Prachi from getting close to Josh
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra to bid farewell to Surilii
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa questions Viaan about his friend Batman aka Aarav
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa questions Viaan about his friend Batman aka Aarav
Latest Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Niti Taylor And Hiten Tejwani Manifest Big; Want To Work Together Again
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy
Check Out: Shruti Haasan's Special Bundle Of Joy
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide.
Inaugural News9 Plus Corporate Cup heralds an unrivalled experience for captains of industry in India; Cup wins a big thumbs up from Bundesliga leader Peter Lieble who declares he has never ever seen a comparable Corporate Cup worldwide.
Avneet Kaur's Selfie In Sensational Halter Neck Top And Denim Steals Hearts
Avneet Kaur's Selfie In Sensational Halter Neck Top And Denim Steals Hearts
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Exclusive: Mansi Srivastava joins R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer Hisaab Barabar
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Janhvi Kapoor's Dedicated One-Day Workout
Read Latest News