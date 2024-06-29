I enjoy the rain with hot tea and a bowl of Maggi: Rachi Sharma of Kumkum Bhagya fame

Rachi Sharma has beautiful memories of the monsoon season. As we enjoy the rainy days and try to ease ourselves in our memories of this effervescent season, we certainly look forward to creating new memories this monsoon. Rachi Sharma who essays the role of Purvi in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya talks about her childhood memories of monsoon. Also, she emphasizes on how life has changed for her in Mumbai.

Says Rachi, “For me, there are a lot of memories attached to the monsoon season but if I have to pick one, I would undoubtedly pick up my childhood memories from my hometown, Indore. After school, I used to go out and get drenched in the rain with my friends and my younger brother, and after reaching home, I used to eat ‘Bhajiyas’ that my mom used to make for me.”

Talking about life in Mumbai with acting as a profession, Rachi says, “Now that I have shifted to Mumbai and currently shooting for my show Kumkum Bhagya, I miss those days. I must say that Maggi is my saviour whenever I am on leave, I enjoy the rain with hot tea and a bowl of Maggi. Also, every monsoon season, I go to Lonavala with my friends. The clouds in the mountains and the amazing weather there are delightful. As far as monsoon songs go, I enjoy listening to romantic songs.”