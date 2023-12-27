Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Spoiler: Kuldeep dies

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show produced by Dome Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Jarnail (Manoj Chandila) being worried about Heer (Tanisha Mehta) exposing him by playing the pen drive that had the proof of him killing Naina. Jarnail shot at Heer but it hit Kuldeep by mistake. Kuldeep (Chandan Arora) was rushed to the hospital where he was termed as critical.

Jarnail was worried over the police investigation and did not want his proof to be seen by the police. He came home, to keep the gun and pen drive safe, but could not do so.

The coming drama will see Kuldeep’s condition being critical. However, the doctor will tell the family that he has regained consciousness but will tell them not to give him any kind of shock or surprise.

However, when Jarnail will hug Kuldeep and wish him speedy recovery, Kuldeep will notice the bracelet on Jarnail’s hand and will relate it to the killer wearing the same bracelet. Kuldeep will be shocked to know that his brother shot at him.

In that shock, Kuldeep’s health will deteriorate and he will die.

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di Ep 36 26th December Written Episode Update

Jarnail aimed at Heer but ended up shooting Kuldeep. Kuldeep was rushed to the hospital.

What will happen next?

Ikk Kudi Punjab Di the Zee TV show is produced by Dome Entertainment. It is about a young girl Heer Kaur Virk, a beautiful, vibrant young woman born into a Jatt family of Punjab. Her father is her weakness and strength and has taught her to stand up for what’s right, no matter what! Her biggest priority has always been the well-being of her family and her father. However, her life takes an unexpected turn when she marries into the Atwal family. After a life-altering incident turns her world upside down, the show captures Heer’s journey of drawing from her inner strength, confronting injustice, and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. The show has Avinesh Rekhi and Tanisha Mehta playing the leads.