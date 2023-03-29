Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Dhairya (Zohaib M Siddiqui) colliding with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) in every possible matter.

As we know, Akash has intelligently charged Dhairya of many accusations, and one such being the death of Mohan.

Dhairya who was eager to prove his innocence was left with no option but to escape from the police to prove his innocence.

The coming episode will see Dhairya taking the decision of kidnapping Imlie. When the police will be after Dhairya, asking him to surrender for the charge of killing Mohan, Dhairya will be shocked.

He will in a momentary development, steal an officer’s gun and will take Imlie at gunpoint. He will kidnap Imlie and will tie her up and will look for evidence that will prove his innocence.

On the other hand, Atharva will be on the lookout for Imlie.

What will happen next?

