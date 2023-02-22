Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen major twists in the form of danger looming large on Imlie’s (Megha Chakraborty) life. We saw how, the Valentine’s event turned out to be a disaster with Cheeni setting the hot air balloon to fly with only Imlie inside it. However, this incident ended in Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie spending some good time.

Now, the big drama point has happened wherein Imlie has gotten to know the real face of Cheeni (Seerat Kapoor). She knows that Cheeni desired that Imlie and Atharva have their divorce so that Cheeni gets closer to Atharva later on.

We also saw how Imlie tried to reveal this fact to the family when Cheeni again caused danger to Imlie’s life. She dropped the chandelier on Imlie’s head and she sustained injuries.

We saw how Imlie has had a partial memory loss and remembers the time when she had just gotten married to Atharva.

However, the coming episode will reveal that this memory loss is a plan of Imlie so that she can buy time and stop Cheeni from advancing towards Atharva.

Will Cheeni know of this plan of Imlie?

