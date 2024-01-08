Imlie Spoiler: Agastya humiliates Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) announcing to host Imlie (Adrija Roy) and Vishwa’s (Abhishek Sharma) wedding at the Chaudhary house. However, Agastya has told his family that he wants Imlie to be within his sight, as he wants to catch the masked man who has been after Imlie’s life. We saw how the masked man literally killed Imlie when he buried her in a coffin alive. It was Agastya who saved Imlie and got her home.

The coming episode will see the pre-wedding rituals of Vishwa and Imlie starting. Agastya will organize the events for the day in style. However, he will place jewels and money as shagun for Vishwa which Vishwa will refuse to take.

This will be the same sequence where Agastya will announce to destroy Vishwa totally. Also, Agastya will not leave any stone unturned in humiliating Imlie. He will fight with Imlie and will also ask her to be the bar girl for the occasion and sing and entertain them. The to-be-bride Imlie will sing on the occasion, leaving Agastya stunned.

Imlie Ep 1051 7th January Written Episode Update

Agastya announced to his family and Vishwa’s family that he had got back possession of his house. He also announced that the Chaudhary house will host the wedding of Vishwa and Imlie.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.