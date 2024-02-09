Imlie Spoiler: Ashu gets kidnapped

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) being disappointed with Agastya’s (Sai Ketan Rao) decision to marry. Imlie saw Agastya getting married and this hurt her badly. As we know, Agastya got married to Binni, but this would be a marriage which Agastya will fake for the sake of Dadia’s health.

As we now, Navya who is the master planner, handling the moves of Bhola has asked Bhola to kill both Imlie and Agastya. She had taken Bhola inside the Chaudhary house to get his job done. However, Imlie left the Chaudhary mansion and did not stay the night.

The coming episode will see Navya getting to know of Vishwa placing police protection for Imlie. She will immediately call Bhola and tell him that they will not finish Imlie and Agastya inside the house. Instead, they will have to do something so that they call both of them to the old factory.

Bhola who will be under the mask, will kidnap Ashu who will come out. Ashu will see the masked man and will get terrified. In order to stop problems, Bhola will end up kidnapping Ashu. He will entice Imlie to come to the old factory.

Agastya decided to marry Binni and this decision of Agastya shocked Imlie.

What will happen now?

