Imlie Spoiler: Atharva gets into a fight with Dhairya

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen exciting drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) being kidnapped. Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) fought against all odds and got Atharva back to his family. Now, with things getting normal, the Rana family will plan to go ahead with the wedding of Atharva and Chini (Seerat Kapoor). Amidst the celebration, Kairi will move from her father and get into the room where Imlie and Dhairya (Zohaib Siddiqui) will be seated, and none will take notice of it.

In the room, Kairi will want to play with Imlie and Dhairya. She will want to play cop and thief game with them. Hence Dhairya will be running after Kairi and Kairi will pretend falling. Atharva will see this sight and will immediately assume that Dhairya is hurting his daughter. He will run to the rescue, and hold Dhairya’s collar and will start to beat him.

This will create a big argument wherein Imlie will side Dhairya and will yell at Atharva for being hasty in assuming and reacting to it. She will tell the truth, but Atharva will again blame Dhairya for having created the accident years back in which Atharva was presumed to be dead.

OMG!!

How will Imlie prove Dhairya’s innocence now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

