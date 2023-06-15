ADVERTISEMENT
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva introduces Chini as Kairi's mother

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Atharva taking the big decision of introducing Chini as her mother to Kairi. Read here to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jun,2023 13:05:11
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva introduces Chini as Kairi's mother

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) accepting the fact that Atharva (Karan Vohra) has moved on. The divorce of Atharva and Imlie has kickstarted the wedding celebration of Atharva with Chini (Seerat Kapoor). Imlie has decided to take active part in the wedding, as Chini’s sister.

However, Atharva has been worried about the truth of Imlie being Kairi’s mother coming out. On the other hand, Devika is happy that Atharva is back and that he is now getting married to Chini. But Rudra is unhappy and feels sad for Imlie.

The coming episode will see Atharva taking the big decision of telling Kairi about his mother. He will talk to Kairi with all the family members being present. He will tell Kairi that he is going to give her a big gift. He will tell Kairi that Chini is actually her mother.

But Kairi will feel disappointed and will refuse to accept that Chini can be her mother. She will refer Chini as her BFF and not mother.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.


Srividya Rajesh



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara’s love confession goes wrong
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler Alert: Savi expresses her heartfelt desire
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya gets insecure
Veteran Star Rekha To Impress Audience With Her Television Comeback In StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Radha gets conscious
Meet spoiler: Meet gets Gunwanti arrested
Junooniyatt spoiler: Elahi and Jordan’s wedding news breaks Jahaan’s heart
Unveiling India’s Digital Entertainment Superstars: WATCHO and IWMBuzz Team Up for Grand Awards Night
Odonil, from the House Of Dabur, partners with the prestigious IWMBuzz Digital Awards, celebrating excellence in OTT & web entertainment
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi chooses Vikrant over Rishi’s trust
Meet Gurmeet Choudhary’s ‘constant’ and it’s not Debina Bonnerjee or Lianna-Divisha
