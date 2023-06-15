Imlie Spoiler: Atharva introduces Chini as Kairi's mother

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) accepting the fact that Atharva (Karan Vohra) has moved on. The divorce of Atharva and Imlie has kickstarted the wedding celebration of Atharva with Chini (Seerat Kapoor). Imlie has decided to take active part in the wedding, as Chini’s sister.

However, Atharva has been worried about the truth of Imlie being Kairi’s mother coming out. On the other hand, Devika is happy that Atharva is back and that he is now getting married to Chini. But Rudra is unhappy and feels sad for Imlie.

The coming episode will see Atharva taking the big decision of telling Kairi about his mother. He will talk to Kairi with all the family members being present. He will tell Kairi that he is going to give her a big gift. He will tell Kairi that Chini is actually her mother.

But Kairi will feel disappointed and will refuse to accept that Chini can be her mother. She will refer Chini as her BFF and not mother.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

