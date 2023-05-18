Imlie Spoiler: Atharva sees Imlie

ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Atharva finally seeing Imlie. He will understand that Imlie and Kairi know each other and have bonded well.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 May,2023 12:25:54
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking drama at the summer camp with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Kairi getting close, without understanding their real relationship. As we know, ever since Atharva had that accident in which his family believed that he died, Imlie has been living with the help of Atharva’s memories.

Now, with Rudra seeing Atharva alive, he requested Chini to take Atharva and Kairi away and lead a happy life.

However, destiny planned something else. In the emotional sequence where Kairi will have a fall, Imlie will come running to her to help her. Atharva will from a distance see Imlie with Kairi. He will be heartbroken to see Imlie being with Dhairya. Again, Atharva will have the big misunderstanding and will be upset that Imlie moved on so easily without him being in her life.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

