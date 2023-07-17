Imlie Spoiler: Atharva vows to get Imlie and Kairi back

ImliImlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) ruining his own happy life before he could reunite with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). As we know, the expose of Chini (Seerat Kapoor) and her arrest made things easier for Imlie and Atharva. They expressed their heart out and they were on the verge of reuniting. However, Atharva knew that he had to tell Imlie about Kairi being her daughter. And when he told this, Imlie got furious and walked out of Atharva’s life.

The coming episode will see Atharva again trying to persuade Imlie to get back to his life. However, Imlie’s anger will be on top and she will tell him to suffer the loneliness just like how she did.

This will hurt Atharva a lot. Though Kairi will miss her father, Imlie will handle things well and tell her that her father needs some rest.

Atharva will pray before God and will vow that he will try till his last breath to seek forgiveness from Imlie for the sin he has made.

Will Imlie forgive Atharva?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

