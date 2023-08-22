ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's plan in trouble

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Atharva being in big trouble of getting exposed before Anu. Can Imlie and Atharva stop the problems coming their way?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Aug,2023 13:05:02
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) striking a deal with Anu (Jyoti Gauba) in the disguise of Habibi. However, the plan of Atharva and Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) is in trouble as they face twin problems.

The coming episode will see Keya recording a video of Mr Khan and his father talking. The video will clearly have the incident of the beard coming off Rudra’s face. Keya will not see this incident but will want to show the video and get into the good books of Anu. Atharva will tell Imlie about the video and will ask her to handle Keya. On the other hand, Imlie will inform Atharva of the bigger problem, that of Kairi going to the school camp with the wrong bag, which contains 10 lakhs money. Imlie will ask Atharva to go and meet Kairi before she gets into problem.

On the other hand, Kairi’s money will be seen by a schoolboy and he will make a plan to steal the money. Meanwhile, Imlie will act quickly and her goal will be to steal the pen drive that contains the video before Anu will see it.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

