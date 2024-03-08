Imlie Spoiler: Binni’s plan against Surya and Imlie

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) and Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) joining hands to find the real killer of Raghu. As we know, Binni (Gouri Agarwal) has a secret that she is hiding from the Chaudhary family. She is not pregnant with Agastya’s child and she had got pregnant with her lover even before she got into a fake marriage with Agastya. Now Imlie knows a bit of the secret that Binni is shielding and is threatening Binni.

The coming episode will see Binni counter-attacking Imlie in her own way. Imlie will bring in the lady who knows her real identity and will bring her in front of Surya. Surya, in the meanwhile, is behaving friendly with Binni, thus giving rise to the idea of Surya-Binni marriage. Dadia is actually looking forward to uniting Binni with Surya.

The episode will see Binni spiking both Surya and Imlie’s drinks. The two of them will start to behave weirdly. Dadia will not like this, especially when she is trying to unite Binni and Surya. Dadia will get angry at Imlie and will threaten her to stay away from Surya.

Imlie Ep 1111 7th March Written Episode Update

Binni threatened Imlie that she would reveal to the family about Raghu’s death.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.