Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya lays hands on the big proof

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) locking horns with his own brother Dhairya (Zohaib Siddiqui). Yes, Atharva believes that it was Dhairya who caused his car accident which separated Atharva from his family. However, Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Dhairya are not ready to accept this. They are on the verge of finding proof by capturing the CCTV footage of the place where Atharva’s accident happened.

Now the coming drama will see the twin marriages and the preparations. As we know, Atharva and Chini are getting married, and so are Imlie and Dhairya.

At this juncture, Chini (Seerat Kapoor) will get to know about Imlie and Dhairya trying to get the footage. So she will land up at the venue first to destroy it. Dhairya will see Chini and her grandmother deleting the footage and will take a video of their talk.

This will be proof enough for him to make everyone realize that Chini was not only responsible for framing Dhairya but also was responsible for the accident that happened to Atharva.

Dhairya with this proof will go to Atharva and request him to see it.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

