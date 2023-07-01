ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya lays hands on the big proof

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Dhairya laying his hand on the proof that can prove his innocence in the Atharva accident case. Read for more details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Jul,2023 15:35:39
Imlie Spoiler: Dhairya lays hands on the big proof

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) locking horns with his own brother Dhairya (Zohaib Siddiqui). Yes, Atharva believes that it was Dhairya who caused his car accident which separated Atharva from his family. However, Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Dhairya are not ready to accept this. They are on the verge of finding proof by capturing the CCTV footage of the place where Atharva’s accident happened.

Now the coming drama will see the twin marriages and the preparations. As we know, Atharva and Chini are getting married, and so are Imlie and Dhairya.

At this juncture, Chini (Seerat Kapoor) will get to know about Imlie and Dhairya trying to get the footage. So she will land up at the venue first to destroy it. Dhairya will see Chini and her grandmother deleting the footage and will take a video of their talk.

This will be proof enough for him to make everyone realize that Chini was not only responsible for framing Dhairya but also was responsible for the accident that happened to Atharva.

Dhairya with this proof will go to Atharva and request him to see it.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie
Titlie Spoiler: Garv announces his love for Titlie
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu’s emotional breakdown
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu’s emotional breakdown
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu saves Abhir
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu saves Abhir
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya plans to execute Anupamaa’s accident
Anupamaa Spoiler: Maaya plans to execute Anupamaa’s accident
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler:Ishaan broods over his past
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler:Ishaan broods over his past
Latest Stories
Maitree spoiler: Harsh kicks Maitree out of the house
Maitree spoiler: Harsh kicks Maitree out of the house
Jannat Zubair Endorses Colour Orange In Style Wearing A Feathery Bodycon; Check Pics
Jannat Zubair Endorses Colour Orange In Style Wearing A Feathery Bodycon; Check Pics
Barsaatein Actress Shivangi Joshi Nails Monsoon Style In Floral Dress
Barsaatein Actress Shivangi Joshi Nails Monsoon Style In Floral Dress
Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse
Avneet Kaur Looks The Perfect Ravishing Beauty In This Character Look From Tiku Weds Sheru; Take A Glimpse
R Ashwin Not Satisfied With World Cup 2023 Schedule, Here’s Why
R Ashwin Not Satisfied With World Cup 2023 Schedule, Here’s Why
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi Dazzles In The Perfect Fairy Look In Off-Shoulder Gown; Check Here
Read Latest News