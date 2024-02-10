Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Agastya get to see the killer

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the show taking a new twist with the death of Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao). As seen in the preview, the last rites of Agastya is happening, while Imlie (Adrija Roy) is being blamed by Dadia for the death of Agastya.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported about Sai Ketan Rao coming in as a new character Surya. Surya will be shown as a high-ranked cop, who will be negative and manipulative to the core.

Amidst all this, Ashu got kidnapped. The killer called Imlie and Agastya to a deserted old building. The two of them will in the coming episode, go to the place to rescue the kid.

In the fight that will happen, both Imlie and Agastya will be wounded. They will be tied up by the masked killer’s boss who would be the mastermind.

It will come as a surprise for both Imlie and Agastya that Navya is the master planner. They will be shocked to see Navya opening up and telling them about the revenge she is extracting from them.

Imlie Ep 1084 9th February Written Episode Update

Agastya got married to Binni. Imlie saw the marriage happening, and was heartbroken.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.