Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva decide to stay in the Rana house

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) being on the verge of getting divorced. As we know, Kairi who got to know that her mother stays in the Rana house, came to Delhi. Her bond with Imlie grew stronger. Atharva who got back to his house, got Imlie arrested for kidnapping Kairi. However, Kairi’s ill health forced Atharva to get Imlie back home.

Devika decided to get Atharva and Imlie divorced. When Imlie was about to leave her house, Rudra came up with a big demand.

The coming episode will see Rudra also deciding to go along with Imlie. Imlie will be scared for Rudra’s health. All of the drama will eventually stop Imlie from going out of the Rana house. Finally, due to pressure coming from Rudra, Imlie will decide to stay.

Atharva will also accept this decision and will tell Imlie that they will live under the same roof as strangers.

What will happen next?

The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

