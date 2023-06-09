ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva decide to stay in the Rana house

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie and Atharva deciding to stay under the same roof as strangers. Check here for all the drama.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
09 Jun,2023 15:00:58
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie and Atharva decide to stay in the Rana house

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) and Atharva (Karan Vohra) being on the verge of getting divorced. As we know, Kairi who got to know that her mother stays in the Rana house, came to Delhi. Her bond with Imlie grew stronger. Atharva who got back to his house, got Imlie arrested for kidnapping Kairi. However, Kairi’s ill health forced Atharva to get Imlie back home.

Devika decided to get Atharva and Imlie divorced. When Imlie was about to leave her house, Rudra came up with a big demand.

The coming episode will see Rudra also deciding to go along with Imlie. Imlie will be scared for Rudra’s health. All of the drama will eventually stop Imlie from going out of the Rana house. Finally, due to pressure coming from Rudra, Imlie will decide to stay.

Atharva will also accept this decision and will tell Imlie that they will live under the same roof as strangers.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara comes up with a great plan to unite Shiva and Raavi
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad to undergo a surgery
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad to undergo a surgery
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu plans a surprise for Ayaan's birthday
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu plans a surprise for Ayaan's birthday
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal fails in her culinary skills
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal fails in her culinary skills
Rabb Se Hai Sua Spoiler: Haider drinks Dua's leftover coffee
Rabb Se Hai Sua Spoiler: Haider drinks Dua's leftover coffee
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan turns rebellious; stands on one foot
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Mohan turns rebellious; stands on one foot
Latest Stories
Shivangi Joshi And Ankit Gupta Make For A Wonderful Onscreen Pair; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi And Ankit Gupta Make For A Wonderful Onscreen Pair; Check Here
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Maitree spoiler: Maitree refuses to join hands with Kamna
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant’s secret girlfriend to attend his engagement
Adorable: Vignesh Shivan shares unseen picture of Nayanthara and son, celebrating their 1st anniversary
Adorable: Vignesh Shivan shares unseen picture of Nayanthara and son, celebrating their 1st anniversary
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra’s first fight after marriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii and Shivendra’s first fight after marriage
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Review: Still Stunning, Still Epic, Still A Blockbuster
Gadar: Ek Prem Katha Review: Still Stunning, Still Epic, Still A Blockbuster
Read Latest News