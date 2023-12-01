Imlie Spoiler: Imlie discovers a startling truth

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) and Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) helping out Bulbul and saving her life when she was about to commit suicide. We saw how Bulbul was thankful to Agastya for his encouraging and motivating words. She promised that she would talk to her lover and find a solution to their problems. As we know, the family of Agastya is gearing up for the wedding of Shivani.

Amidst all this, Imlie and Agastya’s closeness is also being shown. Agastya and Imlie played a truth and dare game where Agastya in fact spoke out what he felt about her.

The coming episode will see Imlie figuring out Bulbul’s presence in Agastya’s house. She will shockingly spot Bulbul’s cycle parked. She will be worried and will look around for Bulbul. She will be surprised to see Karan indulging in a conversation with Bulbul. Imlie will be shocked to see that Karan and Bulbul will be hugging each other. Imlie will assume Karan to be the lover of Bulbul and will worry about its consequences.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.