Imlie Spoiler: Imlie fights for justice

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) living life without Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao). As we know, the Chaudhary family did not accept that Imlie and Agastya had gotten married. Imlie also tried telling the family about Binni and Agastya’s contract marriage, but Binni refused the fact and told the family that she had married Agastya for real.

Imlie is now forced to stay at her house, under many restrictions. The coming episode will see Imlie being determined, even with the passage of time, to find justice for Agastya’s death. She will be seen making rounds of the police station, as she will have the belief that there was someone who tried to attack Agastya on that day.

However, the police will send her off, saying that she has no point to prove and that Navya had accepted that she had laid bait for the death of Agastya.

Imlie Ep 1089 14th February Written Episode Update

Will Imlie find the truth about Agastya’s death?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.