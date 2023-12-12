Imlie Spoiler: Imlie finds the identity of the masked man?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the Chaudhary family trying to resurrect their Sweet business after the fire breakout and damage caused. They want to deliver two to three orders so that the partner is happy enough to allow them to reopen their business.

However, they are not aware of the fact that it is the family of Vishwa who is their partner. They are back for revenge but the Chaudhary family does not know the same.

Amidst this, Imlie is trying means to create new avenues of fulfilling some orders of making sweets and delivering so that they are in line to open the business again.

The coming episode will see a big twist wherein Imlie will get a phone call from Vishwa who will want to give them their first order for making sweets. Imlie will be surprised to see Vishwa giving them the order. Later, when Imlie will go to Vishwa’s house to talk to them about the order, she will find nobody inside the house. Instead, she will see the mask that was worn by the masked man. She will be shocked to find the same mask in Vishwa’s house.

Imlie Ep 1025 11th December Written Episode Update

The Chaudhary family found it tough to reopen their sweet business. Also, they were surprised to know that an anonymous partner was involved who did not want to come face to face.

Will Imlie find out the connection? Will Vishwa be exposed as the mask man?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.