Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets arrested for Raghu’s murder

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) finally mustering up the courage to speak the truth to Surya (Sai Ketan Rao). As we know, she does not want Shivani to be in a problem and wants to keep up the promise that she made to a dying Agastya of safeguarding his family.

Imlie was seen telling the truth to Surya about Raghu’s death. She told him that Raghu tried to misbehave with Shivani and that before they could reach her, someone stabbed Raghu. Imlie confessed to the crime of hiding Raghu’s body.

The coming episode will see Imlie telling the truth about where they have buried Raghu’s body. She will tell Surya that he will also find Raghu’s phone, the knife along with the body. Surya will get Imlie arrested and taken to the police station. However, upon digging, the body will not be found. This will result in Surya unleashing third-degree treatment on Imlie and locking her up in a chamber which has no air. He will want Imlie to tell him the truth.

Imlie Ep 1108 4th March Written Episode Update

Imlie confessed the truth about Raghu’s death to Surya. However, she told Surya that Raghu tried to misbehave with Shivani and that they did not kill him.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.