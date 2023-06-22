ADVERTISEMENT
Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets into danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Imlie getting into a spot of bother, when she will go in search of Atharva. Who will save Imlie now?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jun,2023 13:17:49
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) being kidnapped by Reyansh and his associate. We saw how Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) came into the Rana house to be with Kairi, in the disguise of Ms. Patty. As Ms. Patty, Imlie gets pally with Reyansh and tries to find out the truth about Atharva. Imlie has gotten to know that Reyansh has kept Atharva captive in a deserted place.

The coming episode will see Imlie going to save Atharva. She will take the help of Dhairya and will reach the spot which Reyansh told Ms Patty. Imlie will get into the house while Dhairya will stand out waiting for Imlie.

However, all of it will be Reyansh’s foul game to trap Imlie. Imlie will find a person being hid in the house and will assume that it is Atharva. However, it will not be Atharva but a dupe body of a doll. Imlie will be puzzled seeing Reyansh.

Reyansh will confront Imlie and will lock her up. He will also set the house on fire, thus putting Imlie in a spot of danger.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Get a sneak peek of the legendary Rekha in the upcoming promo of the StarPlus show “Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin”.
Titlie Spoiler: Garv and Manikant get into a spat
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ashwini apologizes to Virat for her grave mistake
Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj and Kinjal promise to bring stability to the Shah house
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba spies on Jatin
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai faces a tough situation
News18 Uttar Pradesh / Uttarakhand launches its new initiative ‘Mission Safai’: Encouraging Citizens for a Cleaner region.
Exclusive: Content creator Chandni Bhabhda bags Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade
Check Out: What Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt Should Take Back Home As A Souvenir From The StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram’s image tarnished in the eyes of Priya’s father
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Maan and Sanjot return from New York
Exclusive: Priyanka Nayan joins the cast of Colors’ Suhaagan
