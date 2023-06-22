Imlie Spoiler: Imlie gets into danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Atharva (Karan Vohra) being kidnapped by Reyansh and his associate. We saw how Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) came into the Rana house to be with Kairi, in the disguise of Ms. Patty. As Ms. Patty, Imlie gets pally with Reyansh and tries to find out the truth about Atharva. Imlie has gotten to know that Reyansh has kept Atharva captive in a deserted place.

The coming episode will see Imlie going to save Atharva. She will take the help of Dhairya and will reach the spot which Reyansh told Ms Patty. Imlie will get into the house while Dhairya will stand out waiting for Imlie.

However, all of it will be Reyansh’s foul game to trap Imlie. Imlie will find a person being hid in the house and will assume that it is Atharva. However, it will not be Atharva but a dupe body of a doll. Imlie will be puzzled seeing Reyansh.

Reyansh will confront Imlie and will lock her up. He will also set the house on fire, thus putting Imlie in a spot of danger.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

