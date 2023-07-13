Imlie Spoiler: Imlie knows the shocking truth

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with the moment coming of Atharva (Karan Vohra) and Imlie’s (Megha Chakraborty) reunion. While all the revelations that have happened related to Chini have only brought Atharva and Imlie closer, there is one more big truth in the form of a dynamite that is ready to explode. Atharva still has the truth buried in him that Kairi is actually born to him and Imlie. Atharva who got shot by Chini is now eager to reach home and tell this big truth to Imlie.

The coming episode will see Atharva being restless to reach home and confide this truth in Imlie. He will also tell Imlie that if she gets angry on hearing the truth, he will convince her yet again. But before Atharva will tell the truth to Imlie, Imlie will get to know of Atharva’s big deceit when he stole her baby from her.

Imlie will be shocked to hear this truth. Just when viewers were waiting for Imlie and Atharva’s reunion, this truth will split them apart yet again.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

