Imlie Spoiler: Imlie threatens Binni

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) staying in the Chaudhary house without revealing her identity, as a servant. Sonali knows of the fact that Paro is Imlie, and wants her in the house. The episode that aired saw Binni trying to find out about the new servant, but not able to reveal Imlie’s identity.

Meanwhile, Imlie saw Binni being called by the name of Rashmi by a person known to her. Imlie wondered why Binni was called Rashmi.

We also wrote about Imlie trying her best to not allow the sale of Chaudhary house to happen. The coming episode will see Binni being on the verge of exposing Imlie. She will assemble everyone in the house in the living room and await the coming of Imlie. Imlie will enter with her veil covering her head. Binni will want to remove her veil, when Imlie will play her trump card. She will address Binni as Rashmi, and Binni will be shocked and scared.

While the family will want to know about Rashmi, Imlie will threaten Binni to not expose her in front of the house, failing which she will reveal her real identity to the family.

Imlie Ep 1096 21st February Written Episode Update

Imlie entered Chaudhary house as the news servant Paro. She covered her face under her veil.

What is the secret that Binni is shielding?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.