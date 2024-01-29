Imlie Spoiler: Imlie’s life in danger

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Agastya (Sai Ketan Rao) finally opening up about his feelings before Imlie (Adrija Roy). We saw the promo where indications were rife of Agastya’s life being in danger and Imlie being the dutiful wife who wants to save her husband.

We saw how Meera got trapped and accepted the blame and got arrested. The fair saw the family rejoice. However, there was trouble for Imlie when she was attacked. The masked man entered the house in search of the locket.

The coming episode will reveal that the locket that the masked man wants is with Agastya. Agastya will decide to give it so that Imlie is safe. But the attack of the masked man will render Agastya wounded and unable to move.

Imlie will decide to surrender before the masked man so that Agastya can be scott-free. Imlie will go in front of the masked man and will be about to be killed when she will wage a fight with him. In the tussle that will happen, both the masked man and Imlie will fall down the stairs which will leave Imlie badly injured in her head and eyes.

Imlie Ep 1072 28th January Written Episode Update

Imlie got attacked by the killer when all in the family were busy at the fair.

What will happen next?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.