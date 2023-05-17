ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: Kairi gives an emotional speech about her family

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see Kairi giving an emotional speech at the summer camp which will make everyone speechless. She will talk about her family and will also thank her Princess at the camp.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
17 May,2023 13:10:13
Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen exciting drama at the summer camp where Imlie (Megha Chakraborty) has bonded with her real daughter Kairi without knowing that she is her mother. However, Chini has gotten to know about this and is trying to take Kairi away before the truth is out. At this juncture, we wrote about Rudra getting to know about Atharva being alive. He has understood that Atharva is deliberately staying away from his family. But he does not know that Kairi is the kid born to Imlie and Atharva and assumes that Atharva has a family with Chini and Kairi.

At this juncture, the upcoming episode will focus on the family day at the summer camp where all will be dressed in fancy dress costumes. Chini will want Atharva to put on the joker costume so that he remains unrecognizable.

The episode will see Kairi giving an emotional speech about her family which will move one and all. She will talk about her father and her best friend, and will also talk about her Princess at the camp, which is Imlie.

Imlie and Atharva will be keen on meeting each other after this speech from Kairi.

Will Atharva and Imlie see each other?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

