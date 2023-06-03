Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Atharva gets Imlie arrrested

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists with Imlie and Rudra getting to know about Atharva (Karan Vohra) being alive. We saw how Kairi developed a close bond with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). In a conversation that happened between Atharva and Chini, Kairi overheard that her mother is in Delhi, at the Rana House. Hence Kairi travelled to Delhi all by herself, where Imlie found her in her house.

This has brought both Atharva and Chini (Seerat Kapoor) to the Rana House. We wrote about the emotional reunion of Atharva with his mother Devika.

The coming episode will see a big turnaround. Atharva who has developed a hatred for Imlie, will get her arrested on the charge of kidnapping Kairi.

Yes, this big drama will take place in the Rana House, which will leave Atharva’s family in shock. However, Kairi will try to resist and will plead before Atharva to save her Princess Mama.

Will Atharva realize the bond that Imlie and Kairi share?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.