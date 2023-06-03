ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Atharva gets Imlie arrrested

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films will see a big twist with Atharva getting Imlie arrested on the charge of kidnapping his daughter Kairi. What will happen next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 14:46:34
Imlie Spoiler: OMG!! Atharva gets Imlie arrrested

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen shocking twists with Imlie and Rudra getting to know about Atharva (Karan Vohra) being alive. We saw how Kairi developed a close bond with Imlie (Megha Chakraborty). In a conversation that happened between Atharva and Chini, Kairi overheard that her mother is in Delhi, at the Rana House. Hence Kairi travelled to Delhi all by herself, where Imlie found her in her house.

This has brought both Atharva and Chini (Seerat Kapoor) to the Rana House. We wrote about the emotional reunion of Atharva with his mother Devika.

The coming episode will see a big turnaround. Atharva who has developed a hatred for Imlie, will get her arrested on the charge of kidnapping Kairi.

Yes, this big drama will take place in the Rana House, which will leave Atharva’s family in shock. However, Kairi will try to resist and will plead before Atharva to save her Princess Mama.

Will Atharva realize the bond that Imlie and Kairi share?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films stars Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra in lead roles. The show also has Zohaib Siddiqui and Seerat Kapoor in the integral cast. The show which saw Imlie and Atharva getting together with a bond of friendship and love, has recently taken a five years leap. Post the leap, Imlie is separated from her daughter while Atharva raises his kid Kairi. Imlie and family members believe that Atharva is dead.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Vatsal Sheth To Essay The Character Of Rahul In StarPlus Show TITLI, Shares Why He Said Yes To The Show
Vatsal Sheth To Essay The Character Of Rahul In StarPlus Show TITLI, Shares Why He Said Yes To The Show
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya expresses her happiness as an expectant mother
Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya expresses her happiness as an expectant mother
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva's teary reunion with his mother
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Latest Stories
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
Barun Sobti reveals plans of reuniting with Sanaya Irani after Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
There were no compromises made when it came to the making of Asur 2: Pawan Chopra
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order
Sapnon Ki Chhalaang spoiler: Radhika meets a prospective groom on Radheshyam’s order
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Ayesha Khan bags Atrangi TV’s Tum Bin Jau Kahan
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
Exclusive: Dangal show Mann Sundar to have a spin-off titled Mann Ati Sundar
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
After Cannes, Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy Impresses Maverick Directors at Director’s Special screening, check out the reactions
Read Latest News