Imlie Spoiler: Surya agrees to join hands with Surya

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) arresting Imlie (Adrija Roy) for the charge of Raghu’s murder. He locked her up in a chamber where there was no air and forced Imlie to speak the truth. However, Imlie claimed that she had already said the truth and was not hiding anything. Surya later conducted the lie detector test of Imlie. However, before Surya could subject Imlie to more torture at the police station, Sonali stopped Surya’s move and freed Imlie from the arrest.

The coming episode will again see Imlie and Surya being at loggerheads. Imlie will accuse Surya of not being responsible enough for finding the facts related to Raghu. She will ask him not to waste any time as the murderer is out in the free.

Sonali will in the coming episode, suggest that Imlie and Surya join hands in this mission of finding the culprit. Sonali will say that since their intentions are the same, they will need to listen to each other and join hands in finding out about the real killer. Both Imlie and Surya will be hesitant, but the need of the hour will force them to work on this mission together.

Imlie Ep 1109 5th March Written Episode Update

Imlie got herself arrested for the crime of killing Raghu. However, she told Surya that she did not kill Raghu and that the killer was out in the free.

What will happen now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.