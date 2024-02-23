Imlie Spoiler: Surya buys Chaudhary mansion; gets into the good books of the family

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has seen engaging drama with Imlie (Adrija Roy) trying to stop the mortgage and sale of the Chaudhary mansion. She has been sending off every prospective buyer by talking about some threat or the other in the house. However, we saw how Surya (Sai Ketan Rao) has been hellbent on buying the house as his first step to ruining the family’s happiness.

Imlie knew that Surya was to come along to buy the house. She devised a plan to keep him away from the mortgage area. The coming episode will see Imlie locking herself and Surya inside the Chaudhary mansion and throwing out the keys so that Surya does not go out. She will tell Surya that he cannot buy the house as the mortgage is happening elsewhere. However, Surya would have double-crossed Imlie and would have sent his sister to the mortgage area. She will succeed in buying the house, thus putting the Chaudhary family in despair. Imlie will cry before Surya to help the family.

However, Surya will stay back to receive the family. All in the family will for the first time, see Surya and will be shocked. Dadia will emotionally come up to Surya and address him as Gattu. She will faint and will need medical intervention.

Surya will behave very friendly and kindheartedly with all in the family to get into their good books. Imlie will be angry that Surya is playing his game well.

Imlie Ep 1097 22nd February Written Episode Update

Binni wanted to expose Imlie by revealing her identity. But Imlie ended up threatening Binni by calling her by her real name, Rashmi.

How can she save the family now?

Imlie the Star Plus show produced by 4 Lions Films has Adriya Roy and Sai Ketan Rao playing the leads at present. Imlie is the daughter of Badi Imlie and Atharva which was earlier played by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. As per the present generation story, Imlie who is a bar dancer is married to a rich and well-known person by name Agastya Singh Chaudhary. Imlie faces opposition in her own house owing to her lineage and work done.