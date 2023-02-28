Imlie is one of the top shows on the television. The audience has been showering Imlie and Atharva with love. The show has taken a dramatic turn post the leap. Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra play the protagonist where as Seerat Kapoor is the antagonist. Currently the show focuses around Cheeni trying to separate Imlie & Atharv.

The current track revolves around Imlie Imlie loses her memory and she only recalls becoming Atharva’s wife after which post marriage rituals are being performed by Imlie. It will be intriguing to see the twists and turns that will take place in the lives of Imlie, Atharva and Cheeni!

The recently aired promo of Star Plus show Imlie depicts the plot twist in the show where Cheeni and Imlie have a confrontation about the plan the Imlie has executed of losing her memory where as Cheeni has got the hint of the false memory loss plan. Cheeni and Imlie warn each other about exposing each others plans.

Will Cheeni expose Imlie’s plan of memory loss or will Imlie be able to backfire this again?

Imlie is produced by Four Lions Films. The show airs on Star Plus at 8.30pm from Monday to Sunday.