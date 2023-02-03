This Saturday, Sony Entertainment Television’s prestigious singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will welcome the cast of, ‘Shehzada’ – Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon for the “Girls vs Boys” special episode. Impressing the judges; Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani along with the celebrity guests, Senjuti will give a melodious performance on the song, ‘Deewani Mastani’ from the 2015 film Bajirao Mastani.

Complimenting her performance, Kartik Aaryan says, “It was absolutely a Shehzada performance.” Adding to this, Kriti Sanon terms Senjuti’s voice as, ‘Unique!” Later, in an interesting banter around food, Kartik admits he loves street food a lot! To his surprise, Senjuti gets him his favourite Chinese food from his ‘go-to’ eatery in Juhu. Looking at the food, Kartik Aryan narrates, “Sagar Chinese in Juhu is my favourite food joint. Whenever I finish shoot late in the night, I go to Sagar Chinese. The restaurant owner has also named a dish after me called, ‘Kartik Special Rice.’” Later, while taking a bite of the food, Kriti revels how Kartik broke his diet for Senjuti and that it is a very special moment!

Senjuti shares, “I am a great fan of yours, and I know you frequently visit your favourite eatery post returning from shoot. I also know that your favourite dish is burnt garlic rice with veg Manchurian. I used to go to that restaurant frequently in hopes of one day running into you one day.”