Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Spoiler : Reet & Raghav Romantic Scene Under Heavy Rain

Zee TV‘s Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile has captured viewers’ hearts with its fresh, engaging love story. The show beautifully portrays the journey of love, emotions, and relationships, making it a must-watch for romance enthusiasts.

The romance quotient is set to reach new heights in the upcoming episodes as Reet (Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) bring back a cherished Bollywood memory. The duo will recreate the timeless Aashiqui moment—an iconic scene where the heroine takes refuge under the hero’s coat amidst the rain. This unforgettable cinematic moment has long been associated with deep romance, and its recreation in Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile will surely strike a nostalgic chord with audiences.

Bringing this dreamy moment to life was no easy feat. Continuous artificial rain, slippery ground, and multiple retakes made shooting physically demanding, but Ayushi and Bharat remained committed to delivering their best for the sequence. Despite the challenge of freezing water and long shooting hours, the actors try to capture the raw emotions and intensity of their characters’ growing bond, making the scene one of the show’s standout moments.

Ayushi said, “It was surreal to shoot this scene. The ‘Aashiqui moment’ is iconic, and bringing it to life with our emotions and chemistry was truly special. Reet and Raghav’s relationship is evolving, and this scene beautifully captures their unspoken feelings. That said, shooting in the rain wasn’t easy! The water was cold, and multiple takes made it even more challenging, but it was enjoyable, shivering between shots and laughing through it.”

Bharat added, “This sequence isn’t just about romance; I think it’s about unspoken emotions. I remember watching Aashiqui as a child and being mesmerized by this scene. It always stuck with me, and I used to imagine how amazing it would be to perform something like that one day. Getting the chance to recreate it on screen feels like a dream come true. The rain, the music, and the emotions add to the scene’s magic. We were completely immersed in the moment, and I believe that raw emotions will translate beautifully on screen. Sometimes, words aren’t needed—just the silence and the rain convey the story. I hope the audience feels the same magic we felt while shooting.”

As Reet and Raghav’s love story unfolds, this sequence will surely become one of the most cherished moments of Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and their love story.

