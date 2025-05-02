Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav’s romantic date falls flat; Raghav gets angry at Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) realizing his love for Reet (Ayushi Khurana). The shocking moment in the spa where he felt he had lost Reet forever, gave him the realization of his love. He decided to confess his love to Reet and tried many ways at home, but could not succeed.

Ultimately he organized a dinner date for Reet and asked her to come on time.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav waiting with this romantic date setup, but Reet will not be able to make it on time. Reet and Rohit, will in fact, find a proof of Reet’s father’s killer and will go to meet him. Reet will be worried as she is late for Raghav’s date, but will have no other option before her. And when Reet and Rohit will come before Raghav with a proof, that of an old man with his senses lost, Raghav will lose his cool. He will get angry at Reet and will tell her that he is nowhere bothered about Reet’s investigation of her father’s killer, and he will not want to be a part of it.

What will Reet do now?

